UP board topper Prachi Nigam receives surprise makeover by influencer after getting trolled over....

Prachi Nigam found out how cruel the internet can be when she was made fun of for her appearance even though she did exceptionally well on her Class 10 Board exams.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 28, 2024, 08:07 PM IST

(Image source- Instagram)
Prachi Nigam found out how cruel the internet can be when she was made fun of for her appearance even though she did exceptionally well on her Class 10 Board exams. However, in the middle of the hurtful remarks and trolling, an unexpected beacon of warmth and compassion appeared from an Indian musician who made the decision to alter Prachi's story.

Posting the vlog he made with Prachi on Instagram, Anish Bhagat wrote, “Here’s hoping this silences the trolls once and for all.”   Anish gave Prachi a heartfelt greeting and a flower at her doorstep when he visited her hometown of Mahmudabad, Uttar Pradesh, at the beginning of the trip. He clarified the difficulties Prachi encountered following the distribution of pictures of her that were primarily focused on her appearance following the Class 10th Board exams. Anish looked at her and wanted to cheer her up!

Initially, one might scowl—celebrating her appearance with a "glowup"? But reserve your conclusions until the very end. The "glowup" was surprisingly not a makeover at all! That Prachi stayed the same was exactly what they celebrated on camera. "Dear women, don't try to fix something that was never broken," was the poignant message Prachi conveyed at this precise moment.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
