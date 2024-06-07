Twitter
India

India

Pune car crash case: Accused teen's father, grandfather among 5 booked in suicide abetment case

Local Businessman DS Kature had registered a complaint against the Pune car accident accused person's father, grandfather and three others holding them responsible for the suicide of his son who died in January this year.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Pune car crash case: Accused teen's father, grandfather among 5 booked in suicide abetment case
    The Pune Police have booked the father and grandfather of a teenager involved in the Pune May 19 car accident case, in a separate case of abetment of suicide of a local businessman's son, officials said on Friday. 

    Local Businessman DS Kature had registered a complaint against the Pune car accident accused person's father, grandfather and three others holding them responsible for the suicide of his son who died in January this year. 

    According to a police complaint, DS Kature's Son Shashikant Katur had committed suicide after constant harrasment from an accused Vinay Kale from whom Shashikant had taken a loan for a construction business which he failed to repay, later committed suicide. 

    Following the suicide, police had registered a case of abetment against Vinay Kale under IPC sections 306 and 506 at the Chandannagar police station in the city. 

    According to a senior Police official of Pune Police, "During the ongoing car accident investigation, the father of Vinay Kale had approached Police recently where the role of the juvenile's father grandfather and three others surfaced in the abetment of suicide case. Following this, Pune police included the accused's father, grandfather, and three others in the abetment of suicide FIR at the Chandannagar Police Station. They also added sections 420 and 34 of the IPC, and further investigation is ongoing." 

    The accused's father is presently in police custody regarding the manipulation of blood samples, while the grandfather is in judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly abducting the family driver for forcing him to take responsibility for the crime instead of his minor grandson. 

    The Pune car accident led to the killing of two people after the minor ploughed his swanky luxury car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on the night of May 19. 

    The accused has been detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but was later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5. 

    (This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
