Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood ‘sacrifices story’ in films to earn Rs 500-800 crore: ‘Everyone is imitating…’

Anurag Kashyap talks about the creative crisis in the Hindi film industry, and says 'everyone is initiating pan-India trend'

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap is often seen giving his opinions on the changing trends in the industry. In a recent interview, he reflected on the creative crisis in the Hindi film industry since everyone wants to earn ₹500-800 crore.

In an interview with Humans of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap pointed out how commercial success impacts creativity and opined, “I have often seen that success destroys more than it breeds. When Sairat made Rs. 100 crore, I told Nagraj Manjule, who is my friend, that Marathi cinema is now finished. Because now no one will want to tell stories, they would want to earn ₹100 crore.”

He further talked about how Bollywood is trying to imitate the pan-India trend and said, "The problem with our Hindi film industry is that they now want to earn Rs. 500 to 800 crore, not make films. For that, you have to first dumb down your films, and sacrifice your story. And it’s not like it is an original voice; all follow a formula and copy each other. Now everyone is imitating the pan-India trend. If you watch 10 pan-India films, all will look the same. This never benefits the health of the industry as the films then start to bomb in huge numbers. One or two will work, then everyone will copy, and then everything will flop.”

Anurag Kashyap will next be seen in a negative role in Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil crime action-thriller Maharaja. Not only this he is also set to play the antagonist in his upcoming show Bad Cop wherein he will be seen having an intense face-off with Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by Aditya Datt, the series will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about his role, Anurag Kashyap said, "Talking about his role, Anurag Kashyap said, “I have created a lot of characters that are gore, quirky, dark, and many more things but believe it or not it was difficult for me to be one. Kazbe is someone who doesn’t think too much before doing anything, he just does it. He is a dreadful, eccentric, nefarious, and a quintessential villain."

