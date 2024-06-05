Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: How INDIA Bloc can form government, know scenarios here

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: The Opposition INDIA bloc has reversed all exit poll predictions, winning 232 seats and the BJP-led NDA winning 292 seats.

As the BJP failed to reach the majority mark on its own, parleys began on their front with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu getting calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, even though the results kept coming in on June 4 (Tuesday). The INDIA bloc, too, after its stellar fightback, will be looking to make further gains.

Where do the numbers stand now?



The Opposition INDIA bloc has reversed all exit poll predictions, winning 232 seats and the BJP-led NDA winning 292 seats.

Going by arithmetic if the tide turns in favour of the INDIA bloc, it would need the support of Others to form the government at the Centre. Any party or coalition needs a majority of 272 seats to form the government.

The BJP's tally on the other hand came down to 240, falling short of the half-way mark. This is a big setback for the Saffron Party which had predicted a clean sweep for the third time aiming for 'iss baar, 400 paar'.

The JDU won 12 seats and the TDP won 16. The TDP and JDU will play the role of kingmaker in forming the Central government.