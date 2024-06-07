Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, Indian-origin engineer, working for Rs 2833438 crore firm, became Pakistan's nightmare...

Currently working for Rs 2833438 crore Oracle as a Principal Member of Technical Staff, USA team bowler Saurabh Netravalkar was born and brought up in India.

Saurabh Netravalkar is currently one of the most talked about persons across the globe, especially in the countries participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. USA scripted history after beating Pakistan in a thrilling World Cup clash that ended with a super over. While cricket fans across the globe are comparing the match to a riveting movie, Saurabh Netravalkar is said to be the protagonist. Although Netravalkar is now a nightmare for Pakistan and a threat to India in the T20 World Cup, his life story isn’t less than a movie itself. Currently working for Rs 2833438 crore Oracle as a Principal Member of Technical Staff, USA team bowler Saurabh Netravalkar was born and brought up in India.

USA star-bowler Saurabh Netravalkar was born in Mumbai and he did his engineering from Sardar Patel Institute of Technology. He made his first-class debut for Mumbai in the 2013–14 Ranji Trophy and has also represented India in the under-19 team. He has played alongside KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat and Mayank Agarwal who later played for the Indian national cricket team.

After completing his graduation, he moved to the USA for his master’s degree and also due to lack of cricketing opportunities in India. He was selected in the United States national cricket team for the 2017–18 Regional Super50 tournament in the West Indies. After playing for the country for a few years, Netravalkar got the much-deserved recognition after he saved the match for USA after defending 17 runs in the super over.