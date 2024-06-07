Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, Alia Bhatt's cousin, became overnight star; divorce and depression ruined her career, is now a pole dancer

Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, Indian-origin engineer, working for Rs 2833438 crore firm, became Pakistan's nightmare...

Netflix sued for Rs 1420 crore for controversial show Baby Reindeer by woman who inspired series, she claims...

Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood ‘sacrifices story’ in films to earn Rs 500-800 crore: ‘Everyone is imitating…’

Mukesh Ambani-owned JioMart, Flipkart can be as big as Alibaba, Rs 26710 crore company’s CEO believes…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, Alia Bhatt's cousin, became overnight star; divorce and depression ruined her career, is now a pole dancer

Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, Indian-origin engineer, working for Rs 2833438 crore firm, became Pakistan's nightmare...

Netflix sued for Rs 1420 crore for controversial show Baby Reindeer by woman who inspired series, she claims...

Animals that build underground tunnels

5 Bollywood stars who rejected Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bowlers with most dot balls in a T20 World Cup match

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood ‘sacrifices story’ in films to earn Rs 500-800 crore: ‘Everyone is imitating…’

Meet actress, Alia Bhatt's cousin, became overnight star; divorce and depression ruined her career, is now a pole dancer

Netflix sued for Rs 1420 crore for controversial show Baby Reindeer by woman who inspired series, she claims...

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, Indian-origin engineer, working for Rs 2833438 crore firm, became Pakistan's nightmare...

Currently working for Rs 2833438 crore Oracle as a Principal Member of Technical Staff, USA team bowler Saurabh Netravalkar was born and brought up in India.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, Indian-origin engineer, working for Rs 2833438 crore firm, became Pakistan's nightmare...
Saurabh Netravalkar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Saurabh Netravalkar is currently one of the most talked about persons across the globe, especially in the countries participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. USA scripted history after beating Pakistan in a thrilling World Cup clash that ended with a super over. While cricket fans across the globe are comparing the match to a riveting movie, Saurabh Netravalkar is said to be the protagonist. Although Netravalkar is now a nightmare for Pakistan and a threat to India in the T20 World Cup, his life story isn’t less than a movie itself. Currently working for Rs 2833438 crore Oracle as a Principal Member of Technical Staff, USA team bowler Saurabh Netravalkar was born and brought up in India.

USA star-bowler Saurabh Netravalkar was born in Mumbai and he did his engineering from Sardar Patel Institute of Technology. He made his first-class debut for Mumbai in the 2013–14 Ranji Trophy and has also represented India in the under-19 team. He has played alongside KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat and Mayank Agarwal who later played for the Indian national cricket team. 

After completing his graduation, he moved to the USA for his master’s degree and also due to lack of cricketing opportunities in India. He was selected in the United States national cricket team for the 2017–18 Regional Super50 tournament in the West Indies. After playing for the country for a few years, Netravalkar got the much-deserved recognition after he saved the match for USA after defending 17 runs in the super over.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Can jailed Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid take oath as MPs? Here’s what law says

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: How INDIA Bloc can form government, know scenarios here

Donald Trump's election interference case paused in Georgia appeals court

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

How Anil Ambani rose back from the Ashes, tycoon’s journey to back to financial boom, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement