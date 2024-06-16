Business

Paytm in talks with Zomato to sell this big business in Rs 1500 crore deal, to focus on...

If finalised, this acquisition by Zomato would mark its second-largest purchase after the acquisition of quick commerce platform Blinkit in 2021.

Since the RBI action earlier this year, Paytm has been facing financial challenges. The share of the beleaguered fintech company rapidly declined after the move. The market cap of the company is currently at Rs 26986 crore as of June 14. Now, Paytm is in talks with Zomato to sell its movie and events ticketing business, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. It aims to focus on travel, deals and cashback segments. The negotiations between the two companies are reportedly in advanced stages. If finalised, this acquisition by Zomato would mark its second-largest purchase after the acquisition of quick commerce platform Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in 2021. It was an all-stock deal valued at Rs 4,447 crore. Zomato wants to expand its business to other sectors, due to which it is considering buying this business of Paytm. The online delivery platform aims to capture consumer demand across various categories, including food, grocery, and entertainment. Paytm is run by billionaire founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, while Zomato was founded by Deepinder Goyal. Besides, shares of Paytm, which declined below Rs 400, were back above Rs 400 mark after its price band was revised to 10% from 5% earlier. The share of Paytm was closed at 423.60 on Friday (June 14). READ | Narayana Murthy's Rs 616000 crore Infosys beats HCL, Capgemini, wins Rs 850 crore deal for...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.