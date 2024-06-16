Twitter
'I don't take any bull****': Anurag Kashyap reacts to surge of entourage cost; blames producers, actors' agencies for...

Watch: Aamir Khan sings Babul Ki Duwayein Leti Ja, breaks down at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding, video goes viral

Meet man, who started business from Rs 15 lakhs, now runs company worth Rs 500 crore, his work is...

NCERT chief responds to Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks, says, 'why should we teach about…'

Paytm in talks with Zomato to sell this big business in Rs 1500 crore deal, to focus on...

If finalised, this acquisition by Zomato would mark its second-largest purchase after the acquisition of quick commerce platform Blinkit in 2021.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

Since the RBI action earlier this year, Paytm has been facing financial challenges. The share of the beleaguered fintech company rapidly declined after the move. The market cap of the company is currently at Rs 26986 crore as of June 14. Now, Paytm is in talks with Zomato to sell its movie and events ticketing business, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. It aims to focus on travel, deals and cashback segments. The negotiations between the two companies are reportedly in advanced stages. 

If finalised, this acquisition by Zomato would mark its second-largest purchase after the acquisition of quick commerce platform Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in 2021. It was an all-stock deal valued at Rs 4,447 crore. Zomato wants to expand its business to other sectors, due to which it is considering buying this business of Paytm. The online delivery platform aims to capture consumer demand across various categories, including food, grocery, and entertainment.

Paytm is run by billionaire founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, while Zomato was founded by Deepinder Goyal. Besides, shares of Paytm, which declined below Rs 400, were back above Rs 400 mark after its price band was revised to 10% from 5% earlier. The share of Paytm was closed at 423.60 on Friday (June 14).

