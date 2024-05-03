SRH vs RR Highlights Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines Sunrisers Hyderabad 201-3 (Nitish Kumar Reddy 76*, Travis Head 58, Avesh Khan 2-39) Defeat Rajasthan Royals 200-7 (Riyan Parag 77, Yashasvi Jaiswal 67) by one run In a dramatic turn of events, despite Rajasthan Royals letting the asking rate climb to 10.88 by the 19th over of the chase, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched victory by just one run. Pat Cummins delivered an exceptional 19th over, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar successfully defended 12 runs in the final over, despite being penalized for over-rate and having one fewer boundary rider. Even until the last ball, Rajasthan Royals remained the favourites, needing only two runs to win, but Rovman Powell's dismissal for an lbw off a calf-high full toss sealed their fate. Bhuvneshwar's early strikes, removing Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the first over, initially put Rajasthan Royals under pressure. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag's solid fifties made the chase seem achievable. Yet, despite their efforts, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers, including Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma, capitalized on crucial moments, resulting in the slowest powerplay for SRH this year. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite a sluggish start in their innings, managed to amass a formidable total, thanks to the exceptional hitting from batsmen like Travis Head and Reddy, supported by Klaasen's aggressive play in the later overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's early breakthroughs and consistent bowling, along with effective execution of plans by SRH bowlers, ultimately led to their thrilling victory, securing their place among the top four on the points table.