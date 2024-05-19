Meet man who once couldn’t afford to pay his school fees, now has Rs 10000 crore net worth, he is…

Business
Many have been inspired by the incredible success story of Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary.
Many have been inspired by the incredible success story of Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary the founder of the Albukhary Foundation. Despite coming from a poor family in 1951 when he was born in Kedah, Malaysia, Syed Mokhtar overcome great challenges to become a very prosperous businessman and philanthropist. After his family's cattle business failed due to a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, he was forced to drop out of school because they could not afford the exam fees. Undeterred, Syed Mokhtar began his career as a rice trader before progressively expanding into a number of industries, including construction, plantations, engineering, and cars.
Through hard work and determination, Syed Mokhtar achieved international recognition and amassed a fortune. He is currently ranked as the 11th richest person in Malaysia, with a Forbes real-time net worth of $1.3 billion, which is more than Rs 10,000 crore. he has established notable businesses such as DRB-HICOM, MMC, Tradewinds Plantation, and Media Prima. Additionally, he holds shares in ALTEL, a company that secured the 5G telecom spectrum contract in Malaysia.
Syed Mokhtar's success goes beyond his business ventures. He is renowned for his philanthropy, having donated over $500 million to support various causes, including aiding orphans, refugees, and victims of natural disasters. His charitable endeavors have made a significant impact on his community and the world, earning him numerous honors and awards.