Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pune Porsche Horror: Teen's parents sent to police custody till June 5, mother says 'doctors asked me to...'

Police shares big update on Raveena Tandon's alleged assault incident, DCP says actress' car...

Meet Kalyani Khatri: Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, who was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee for...

Disha Patani raises temperature at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash, looks mesmerising in backless green dress

Terrifying encounter: Mama elephant battles crocodile to protect her calf, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kalyani Khatri: Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, who was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee for...

Terrifying encounter: Mama elephant battles crocodile to protect her calf, video goes viral

Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence on his personal, professional bad phase, says he will..

Benefits of drinking water from copper containers

8 effective face-packs to remove tanning

8 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Police shares big update on Raveena Tandon's alleged assault incident, DCP says actress' car...

Meet Kalyani Khatri: Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, who was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee for...

This flop was remake of Amitabh's classic, rejected by Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal; ended star kid's Bollywood career

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet Kalyani Khatri: Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, who was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee for...

You know her as Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, read on to learn more about the talented actress Kalyani Khatri.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 03:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Kalyani Khatri: Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, who was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee for...
Kalyani Khatri
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The third season of the comedy-drama series Panchayat was dropped a few days back, and it has already become one of the most-loved series of this year yet. The Jitendra Kumar-starrer has an ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Kusum Shastri, Sanvikaa, Saad Bilgrami, Vishal Yadav, and Pankaj Jha in key roles. 

Soon after the release of the 8-episodes series, an actress gained recognition and was considered a surprise package. Despite limited screen space, she managed to leave an impression. The actress we're talking about is Kalyani Khatri. 

Who is Kalyani Khatri? 

Kalyani Khatri is a model and actress. She also works as an emcee and hosts big events. In Panchayat 3, Kalyani Khatri plays the role of Jagmohan's (Vishal Yadav's) wife. In a few scenes, Kalyani establishes herself as a loving wife and dutiful daughter-in-law. 

Kalyani Khatri was honoured by former president Pranab Mukherjee

In 2016, Kalyani was honoured with the Indira Gandhi National Award by former president Pranab Mukherjee. Kalyani has shared the photos from the prestigious occasion on her Instagram. For her big day, Kalyani wore a blue blazer with white pants. Kalyani was honoured under Volunteers Awards as Ms Kalayani Kumari from Sahibganj College, Sahibganj, Jharkhand.

Kalyani shared the special moment with the caption, "Keep your dreams alive, understand to achieve anything requires faith, honesty and believe in yourself, vision, dedication, hard work and determination. Remember all things are possible for those who believe... Today is a special day for me because I received the Indira Gandhi national award from honourable President of India Pranab Mukherjee on 19th November 2016 in New Delhi...completed three years of achievement." 

Kalyani Khatri: The fashionista and yoga lover 

Kalyani Khatri charmed the audience with her simplicity in Panchayat 3. However, in reality, Kalyani is a modern, fashionista, and a follower of yoga. Kalyani has shared several photos on her Instagram, that speak volumes about her dedication to fitness.

Kalyani has also shared several BTS photos from Panchayat 3 on her social media. With her performance, Kalyani caught the attention of the masses, and one can only hope to see her character developing further in Panchayat Season 4. 

Read: This flop was remake of Amitabh's classic, rejected by Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal; ended star kid's Bollywood career

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Little girl’s adorable dance to 'Ruki Sukhi Roti' will melt your heart, watch

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Pune Porsche Crash: Father, grandfather of minor accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?

Bad Cop teaser: Menacing Anurag Kashyap, honest Gulshan Devaiah bring new twist to classic hero vs villain saga

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement