Meet Kalyani Khatri: Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, who was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee for...

You know her as Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, read on to learn more about the talented actress Kalyani Khatri.

The third season of the comedy-drama series Panchayat was dropped a few days back, and it has already become one of the most-loved series of this year yet. The Jitendra Kumar-starrer has an ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Kusum Shastri, Sanvikaa, Saad Bilgrami, Vishal Yadav, and Pankaj Jha in key roles.

Soon after the release of the 8-episodes series, an actress gained recognition and was considered a surprise package. Despite limited screen space, she managed to leave an impression. The actress we're talking about is Kalyani Khatri.

Who is Kalyani Khatri?

Kalyani Khatri is a model and actress. She also works as an emcee and hosts big events. In Panchayat 3, Kalyani Khatri plays the role of Jagmohan's (Vishal Yadav's) wife. In a few scenes, Kalyani establishes herself as a loving wife and dutiful daughter-in-law.

Kalyani Khatri was honoured by former president Pranab Mukherjee

In 2016, Kalyani was honoured with the Indira Gandhi National Award by former president Pranab Mukherjee. Kalyani has shared the photos from the prestigious occasion on her Instagram. For her big day, Kalyani wore a blue blazer with white pants. Kalyani was honoured under Volunteers Awards as Ms Kalayani Kumari from Sahibganj College, Sahibganj, Jharkhand.

Kalyani shared the special moment with the caption, "Keep your dreams alive, understand to achieve anything requires faith, honesty and believe in yourself, vision, dedication, hard work and determination. Remember all things are possible for those who believe... Today is a special day for me because I received the Indira Gandhi national award from honourable President of India Pranab Mukherjee on 19th November 2016 in New Delhi...completed three years of achievement."

Kalyani Khatri: The fashionista and yoga lover

Kalyani Khatri charmed the audience with her simplicity in Panchayat 3. However, in reality, Kalyani is a modern, fashionista, and a follower of yoga. Kalyani has shared several photos on her Instagram, that speak volumes about her dedication to fitness.

Kalyani has also shared several BTS photos from Panchayat 3 on her social media. With her performance, Kalyani caught the attention of the masses, and one can only hope to see her character developing further in Panchayat Season 4.

