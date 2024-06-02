Twitter
India

Pune Porsche Horror: Teen's parents sent to police custody till June 5, mother says 'doctors asked me to...'

The police told the court that the Agarwal couple conspired and destroyed the evidence related to the accident.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

A Pune court has remanded parents of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car accident in police custody till June 5 in a case pertaining to the destruction of evidence. The duo is being probed for their alleged role in tampering with the blood sample of the minor following the car accident on May 19 in Maharashtra's Pune city, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

The police told the court that the Agarwal couple conspired and destroyed the evidence related to the accident. They went to a state-run hospital and manipulated the blood samples of the minor, as per the police.

The minor's mother, Shivani Agarwal, was arrested on June 1, after revelation that the boy's blood samples were replaced with hers. According to a TOI report, she reportedly told the police that the doctors at Sassoon hospital told her to give her blood as sample instead of her son’s

“We have recorded the statement of the woman (49). She told us that the doctors of the hospital had told her to give her blood as sample instead of her son’s. She feigned ignorance on why the doctors told her so," the report quoted Pune commissioner of police (CP) Amitesh Kumar as saying.

READ | Exit Poll 2024: Third straight term for NDA with massive majority, predicts India Today-Axis My India, Today's Chanakya

The police had taken custody of his father, realtor Vishal Agrawal, arrested earlier in a related case, for allegedly being involved in the destruction of evidence. The couple's lawyer, Prashant Patil, submitted that the police have already searched their house and recovered the footage of CCTV installed at their place.

They have been booked under IPC section 201 (causing disapperance of evidence of offence), which is a bailable offence. Hence they should be sent to judicial custody, Patil said. Besides the minor's parents, the police have also arrested his grandfather Surendra Agarwal for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame for the accident, among other charges.

(With inputs from PTI)

