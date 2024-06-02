Twitter
Disha Patani raises temperature at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash, looks mesmerising in backless green dress

Disha Patani took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos in which she can be seen flaunting her curves on the cruise.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 03:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

On Sunday, Disha Patani set the internet ablaze with her sizzling photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash on a cruise. She looked absolutely stunning in a backless green dress.

The actress took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos in which she can be seen flaunting her curves on the cruise. In no time, her photos went viral on social media and netizens reacted to them.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures with her brother from her getaway in Italy. Taking to Instagram, Sara treated fans with a glimpse of her Italy and Rome diaries. They were joined by their friends.

Clad in a vibrant colour dress paired with a pink shawl and white frame sunglasses, Sara can be seen enjoying her trip to the fullest. Severing sibling goals, Sara and Ibrahim pose for a picture. Another image shows Sara and Ibrahim in their stunning western blue and black attires. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen posing with her girl squad on a yacht. Sara also looked stunning in a white and feathery dress. 

On her Instagram stories, she a picture of herself with Ibrahim and also a selfie with her dad Saif Ali Khan. Sara captioned the post, "Pink shawls. Like father like son." As soon as the photos were shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "best siblings!" Another user commented, "You look gorgeous." Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is all set to share screen space for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming action-comedy.

(With inputs from ANI)

