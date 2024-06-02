Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence on his personal, professional bad phase, says he will..

Team India's only warm-up match prior to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was against Bangladesh, which they won by 60 runs. Hardik Pandya has batted very aggressively in this match. Previously, the vice-captain struggled with poor form in the IPL 2024, but he returned to form as soon as he wore the Indian jersey. Simultaneously, prior to the opening World Cup game, Hardik has spoken out about the difficult period in both his personal and professional life.

Hardik Pandya stated, ‘I will never run away from it and will keep fighting it,’ when discussing the difficult periods in his personal and professional life with Star Sports. ‘I believe that if you leave the field or the game, then you will not get what you want or the result you are looking for will not come.’ he added.

Hardik Pandya continued, ‘It has been extremely difficult for me. However, I have always followed the process. I have always done what I used to do, and these things continue to happen to you. There are good and bad times; it is like a phase that comes and goes; this is not the first time I have been through this. This has happened to me numerous times. But I hope to get out of it soon.’

The vice-captain went on to say, ‘I have never taken my successes too seriously; whatever good I have done up to this point, I forget as soon as possible and move on. Bad times are also like this; they will pass, and it is very easy to recover, but you accept it and play the game; this will make you better, so keep working hard. For you should always be smiling and your efforts are never in vain.’

As captain and a player, Hardik's 2024 Indian Premier League performance was underwhelming. Fans had differing opinions when he was named captain of the Mumbai Indians, succeeding the ten-year veteran Rohit Sharma. Hardik and the team had a difficult season because they only managed four victories and finished last in the standings. As a result, both experts and fans criticised Hardik, with some even going so far as to boo him.