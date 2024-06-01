Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Will Modi-Nitish-led NDA repeat 2019 performance?

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and live streaming

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Neha Kakkar's Balenciaga, internet loves it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Will Modi-Nitish-led NDA repeat 2019 performance?

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Early signs, symptoms of Schizophrenia

8 animals that endure blistering heat

10 low-glycemic index foods to manage insulin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia comments on Sharmin Segal's performance: 'She needs to work harder now'

Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan is a crispy, fun-filled adventure that's sure to leave you smiling from ear to ear.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 05:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family
The poster of Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director: Rajiv Chilaka

Cast: Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Sanjay Bishnoi and Yagya Bhasin and others

Rating – 3.5 

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan is a rollicking ride through the enchanting world of Indian folklore, brought to life with vibrant animation and a dash of magic. Director Rajiv Chilaka spins a tale that's equal parts adventure and heart, starring the lovable Chhota Bheem and his merry band of friends.

The plot kicks off with a bang as our pint-sized hero finds himself thrust into a time-travelling quest to save the world from the wicked Damyaan. Joined by his trusty pals, Bheem embarks on a whirlwind adventure filled with perilous battles, hilarious hijinks, and plenty of "Dholakpur ki jai ho!" moments.

With a stellar voice cast led by the charismatic Yagya Bhasin as Chhota Bheem and the legendary Anupam Kher as Guru Shambu, the characters leap off the screen with infectious energy and charm. Makarand Deshpande, Sanjay Bishnoi, and the rest of the ensemble add depth and humour to the mix, creating a dynamic ensemble that's a joy to watch.

Visually stunning and packed with pulse-pounding action, Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan is a treat for the eyes and the imagination. From breathtaking landscapes to epic showdowns, every frame is bursting with colour and excitement, making it impossible to look away.

But it's not just eye candy – at its core, this film is a heartwarming tale of courage, friendship, and the power of good triumphing over evil. As Bheem and his friends face down impossible odds, they discover the true meaning of bravery and teamwork, proving that even the smallest heroes can make a big difference.

So grab your popcorn, gather the family, and get ready for a wild ride with Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan. It's a crispy, fun-filled adventure that's sure to leave you smiling from ear to ear. Don't miss out on this epic escapade – it's a cinematic treat for all ages!

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested

Meet Indian-origin man, an IIT-Delhi alumnus, who will take over this bankrupt company, he is…

Indian chess legend Praggnanandhaa beats world number one Magnus Carlsen, he is now…

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know the date, theme, history and significance

England pacer banned from all forms for three months for betting on cricket

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement