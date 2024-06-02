Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pune Porsche Horror: Teen's parents sent to police custody till June 5, mother says 'doctors asked me to...'

Police shares big update on Raveena Tandon's alleged assault incident, DCP says actress' car...

Meet Kalyani Khatri: Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, who was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee for...

Disha Patani raises temperature at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash, looks mesmerising in backless green dress

Terrifying encounter: Mama elephant battles crocodile to protect her calf, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kalyani Khatri: Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, who was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee for...

Terrifying encounter: Mama elephant battles crocodile to protect her calf, video goes viral

Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence on his personal, professional bad phase, says he will..

8 effective face-packs to remove tanning

8 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

10 Fatty foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Police shares big update on Raveena Tandon's alleged assault incident, DCP says actress' car...

Meet Kalyani Khatri: Jagmohan's wife from Panchayat 3, who was honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee for...

This flop was remake of Amitabh's classic, rejected by Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal; ended star kid's Bollywood career

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Police shares big update on Raveena Tandon's alleged assault incident, DCP says actress' car...

Raveena Tandon's alleged road assault case has a new development. Police clarified that no one got injured, and there is no case, as they don't have written complaints from either party.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 03:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Police shares big update on Raveena Tandon's alleged assault incident, DCP says actress' car...
Raveena Tandon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A new development has emerged in actress Raveena Tandon’s alleged road assault case. A senior police officer has clarified that the actress’ car did not touch the women involved, and a verbal altercation ensued when Raveena got out of the car to confront them.

Raj Tilak Roshan, DCP of Zone 9, said: "Raveena was coming home. Her car was taking a reverse. The lady who walked past got mad at her driver and asked him to drive carefully. The car did not touch the lady, but a verbal spat ensued."

He further mentioned that Raveena got out of the car and engaged in an argument. "We don't have written complaints from either party, so there is no case. No injuries were suffered by anyone," he added. Raveena, on her part, claimed that she was assaulted by the mob. A source close to the actress shared that after Raveena’s car entered the building, the group started demanding that the driver come out to speak with them. Raveena tried to intervene as the situation escalated, and in the process, she suffered injuries.

Earlier, a video of the actress’ altercation with the group of locals went viral on the internet. The video showed the locals accusing Raveena and her driver of allegedly assaulting three women, including an elderly lady. According to media reports, the incident occurred at Mumbai’s Carter Road, near Rizvi College. In the video, the actress can also be seen being attacked by the women.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

Read: This flop was remake of Amitabh's classic, rejected by Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal; ended star kid's Bollywood career

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Little girl’s adorable dance to 'Ruki Sukhi Roti' will melt your heart, watch

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Pune Porsche Crash: Father, grandfather of minor accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?

Bad Cop teaser: Menacing Anurag Kashyap, honest Gulshan Devaiah bring new twist to classic hero vs villain saga

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement