Moscow Concert Hall Attack: At Least 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured, Islamic State Takes Responsibility

60 dead in Moscow concert hall attack, ISIS-K claims responsibility. Over 60 people were killed and 145 others were injured after a group of armed men opened fire at a concert hall near Moscow on March 22. According to reports, the terrorists threw explosives, triggering a massive fire at the Crocus City Hall, located on the western edge of Moscow. Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising over the building. Reportedly, the Islamic State terror group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack. Russia's special forces launched an operation to eliminate the terrorists. However, the Islamic State later reported to claim that the terrorists had 'retreated to their bases safely'.