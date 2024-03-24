Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3082645
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: At Least 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured, Islamic State Takes Responsibility

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

60 dead in Moscow concert hall attack, ISIS-K claims responsibility. Over 60 people were killed and 145 others were injured after a group of armed men opened fire at a concert hall near Moscow on March 22. According to reports, the terrorists threw explosives, triggering a massive fire at the Crocus City Hall, located on the western edge of Moscow. Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising over the building. Reportedly, the Islamic State terror group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack. Russia's special forces launched an operation to eliminate the terrorists. However, the Islamic State later reported to claim that the terrorists had 'retreated to their bases safely'.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony
Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'
IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers
Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'
Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews