Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Benefit AAP? | Delhi CM | Excise Policy Case

Ever since Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, the Aam Aadmi Party has been embroiled in political turmoil. With talks of changing their CM face and arrests of party members, the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections hang in the balance. Will they weather the storm and emerge stronger, or will this crisis derail their momentum? join us to know.