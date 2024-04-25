Meet man, once went into depression after 9 failed businesses, now owns Rs 140000 crore company, his net worth is…

There is a remarkable success story about a man who shone like the sun in the face of adversity and many challenges. Beginning with a scrap metal company, Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta, is a visionary who created an empire in the mining and metals sector valued at Rs 140000 crore. He is also a fantastic philanthropist who pledged to donate 75% of his fortune to worthy causes. He chose to assist his father in the business after graduating from high school rather than pursue further education.

At the age of 19, Anil set out on his career journey by leaving his father's aluminium conductor manufacturing business in Patna to pursue career opportunities in Mumbai. When he was still a teenager, in 1970, he launched a scrap metal business. Before seeing his first successful start-up, he encountered many obstacles. "I spent my 20s and 30s struggling, looking at others and wondering when I will get there one day, and most importantly, how, after 9 failed businesses and years of depression, I have my 1st successful start-up," he said, speaking to students at Cambridge University.

With a market valuation of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Anil Agarwal's company Vedanta has a net worth of over Rs 16700 crore today. In 2003, he made history by being the first Indian to list a company on the London Stock Exchange. Through his story, Anil shows us how important it is to keep going after our goals despite obstacles by being persistent, hardworking, and determined.