Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Look between E and Y on your keyboard': All you need to know about new 'X' trend

Meet man who once sold tea with his father, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching, became IPS then IAS officer with AIR..

Meet man, once went into depression after 9 failed businesses, now owns Rs 140000 crore company, his net worth is…

Heatwave effect: This state declares early summer vacations in schools from today

Meet man who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg in just 18 months, earlier he worked as

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Look between E and Y on your keyboard': All you need to know about new 'X' trend

Meet man, once went into depression after 9 failed businesses, now owns Rs 140000 crore company, his net worth is…

Meet man who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg in just 18 months, earlier he worked as

10 magnesium-rich foods to control blood sugar

Weight Loss: Vegan foods to boost metabolism and shed fat

9 animals with unique parenting styles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This filmmaker earned Rs 150 as junior artiste, bunked college for work, now heads production house worth crores

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, once went into depression after 9 failed businesses, now owns Rs 140000 crore company, his net worth is…

Beginning with a scrap metal company, Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta, is a visionary who created an empire in the mining and metals sector valued at Rs 140000 crore.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 06:25 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Anil Agarwal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is a remarkable success story about a man who shone like the sun in the face of adversity and many challenges. Beginning with a scrap metal company, Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta, is a visionary who created an empire in the mining and metals sector valued at Rs 140000 crore. He is also a fantastic philanthropist who pledged to donate 75% of his fortune to worthy causes. He chose to assist his father in the business after graduating from high school rather than pursue further education. 

At the age of 19, Anil set out on his career journey by leaving his father's aluminium conductor manufacturing business in Patna to pursue career opportunities in Mumbai. When he was still a teenager, in 1970, he launched a scrap metal business. Before seeing his first successful start-up, he encountered many obstacles. "I spent my 20s and 30s struggling, looking at others and wondering when I will get there one day, and most importantly, how, after 9 failed businesses and years of depression, I have my 1st successful start-up," he said, speaking to students at Cambridge University.

With a market valuation of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Anil Agarwal's company Vedanta has a net worth of over Rs 16700 crore today. In 2003, he made history by being the first Indian to list a company on the London Stock Exchange. Through his story, Anil shows us how important it is to keep going after our goals despite obstacles by being persistent, hardworking, and determined.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man man who founded 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, he is from...

Vishal Bhardwaj says he both hated and enjoyed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'People still want...'

Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Police recovers two pistols, 4 magazines, and bullets from...

Who is Sam Pitroda, Congress leader whose remarks on inheritance tax trigger row?

Jodhpur Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement