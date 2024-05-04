Twitter
Viral video: Man transports huge wardrobe on bike, internet is stunned

A viral video showing a man transporting a large wardrobe on a motorcycle has ignited a debate on safety.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 04, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

A video of a man transporting a huge wardrobe on a bike has been doing the rounds of the internet with industrialist Anand Mahindra reacting to it as well. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on May 3, Mahindra shared the now-viral video as his response to it has generated a discussion in the comments section.

The video was originally shared by Antonio Cabeludo - a resident of Brazil - in April and was also reposted by American actor Will Smith.

In the short clip, a group of men managed to load the massive wardrobe on the pillion seat of a bike with great difficulty. The wardrobe was tied with ropes all around in order to avoid further hassle. What happened next was rather bizarre, as Antonio occupied the front seat of the bike while holding the rope on the wardrobe and set off on his journey.

As several social media users pointed out, it was rather unsafe as Antonio held onto a rope attached to the wardrobe and continued riding the bike with his other hand.

“So I guess this is what a 10 minute furniture (not food or groceries) service would look like,” Anand Mahindra said in the caption of his post.

Several sections, in fact, slammed the rider, saying, “I think transporting a large wardrobe on a scooter is dangerous and ill-advised. While it's impressive that it was delivered successfully, such actions risk safety and should not be attempted or encouraged for viral fame.”

“My heart is racing watching this video,” another user said.

Most users asked people to refrain from attempting such ‘dangerous stunts’, saying: “Adventure at the cost of your life.”

