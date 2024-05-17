CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

CSK vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 68 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will play against each other in the 68th match of IPL 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 18th at 7:30 PM IST. This match is like a virtual knockout because the team that wins will qualify for the playoffs, taking their net run rate into account.

Chennai Super Kings have won 7 out of their 13 matches and are currently in third place. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 6 out of their 13 matches and are in sixth place with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.387.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 68

Date & Time: May 18, 07:30 PM

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Shivam Dube (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dayal

CSK vs RCB My Dream11 team

Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli (c), Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad(vc), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj