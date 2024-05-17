Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet one of India's richest woman who built Rs 8300 crore company with just Rs 200000, her net worth is...

'Said nice things about you....': RCB tease Virat Kohli with friend 'Sunil' reference, his reaction goes viral

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Viral video: Gujarat man converts Honda Civic into 'Lamborghini' for just Rs 12.5 lakh, watch

AAP attacks Swati Maliwal after purported clip from day of 'assault' goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet one of India's richest woman who built Rs 8300 crore company with just Rs 200000, her net worth is...

'Said nice things about you....': RCB tease Virat Kohli with friend 'Sunil' reference, his reaction goes viral

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

10 tallest cricketers in IPL 2024

7 signs of low vitamin D

8 healthy reasons to consume lychee in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

Divya Khossla says her actioner Savi is 'unlike anything' she has done before; trailer to be out on this date

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck headed for divorce? Report claims actor has moved out of their home

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

CSK vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 68 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 17, 2024, 06:52 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will play against each other in the 68th match of IPL 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 18th at 7:30 PM IST. This match is like a virtual knockout because the team that wins will qualify for the playoffs, taking their net run rate into account.

Chennai Super Kings have won 7 out of their 13 matches and are currently in third place. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 6 out of their 13 matches and are in sixth place with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.387.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 68

Date & Time: May 18, 07:30 PM 

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru  

CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Shivam Dube (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dayal

CSK vs RCB My Dream11 team

Dinesh Karthik,  Virat Kohli (c), Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad(vc), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja,  Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof flees country on foot after prison sentence ahead of his film's premiere at Cannes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why nomination of comedian Shyam Rangeela rejected in Varanasi

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's ‘Jahir Sabha’ at Shivaji Park, check routes

Meet man who is 47, aspires to crack UPSC, has taken 73 Prelims, 43 Mains, Vikas Divyakirti is his...

Slovak PM Fico's condition 'extremely serious' after shooting attack, says defence minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement