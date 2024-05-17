Viral video: Gujarat man converts Honda Civic into 'Lamborghini' for just Rs 12.5 lakh, watch

An Indian YouTuber, Tanna Dhaval from Gujarat, has gone viral for transforming a 2008 Honda Civic into a replica of the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio electric concept car.

An Indian man has captured the imagination of auto enthusiasts worldwide by transforming a Honda Civic into a replica of the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio electric concept car. The stunning metamorphosis, now viral on social media, showcases the ingenuity and dedication of YouTuber Tanna Dhaval from Gujarat.

Dhaval embarked on this ambitious project with a brand new 2008 Honda Civic 1.8 model, investing over a year of meticulous work. Utilizing the original engine and accessories of the Civic, he constructed the yellow 'Lamborghini' by sourcing various parts and assembling them with precision.

The project involved substantial costs. The metal frame, or chassis, alone cost over ₹1 lakh, with labor charges around ₹3 lakh. In total, the transformation cost approximately ₹12.5 lakh. Despite his efforts, Dhaval noted he was unable to source wheels resembling those of a Lamborghini.

To enhance the authenticity, Dhaval created a custom Lamborghini sticker logo, which he proudly placed on the car's bonnet. “It feels good, especially when one has spent a lot of money on this project,” he remarked in one of his YouTube videos.

Dhaval has meticulously documented the entire process in a series of videos on his YouTube channel, allowing viewers to follow along with each step of the transformation.

In a nod to British racing driver George Russell, Dhaval added a "63" sticker at the rear end of the modified car. Instead of actual glass, he used an acrylic sheet with a black film for the windows, which cannot be opened.

Emphasizing his patriotic pride, Dhaval adorned the car with the Indian tricolor. “Lamborghini is an Italian company, but our India's flag should also be there,” he stated, highlighting the tricolors stuck on the vehicle.

“We've used all jugaad items. Everything had to match,” Dhaval explained, showcasing his resourcefulness in the impressive build.