India

9 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana's Nuh

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 18, 2024, 09:21 AM IST

At least nine people were burnt alive and more than 24 were injured when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, police said.

Locals noticed the fire, chased the bus and asked the driver to stop. They also informed the police and the fire department. 9 people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the fire. The injured were rushed to the hospital, police said.

(with PTI inputs)

