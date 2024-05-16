Twitter
'Hit on my chest': AAP MP Swati Maliwal's shocking revelations in her complaint against CM Kejriwal's aide

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar in connection with the alleged assault case.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 16, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

AAP MP Swati Maliwal has made shocking revelations in her police complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Swati accused him of physically assaulting her, saying Kumar slapped her without provocation and he even hit on her chest and lower part of the body. Maliwal also said Kumar started abusing her when she had gone to meet CM Kejriwal at his residence on Monday. She reportedly said CM Kejriwal was present in the house when the incident occurred.

"I went to the drawing room and was waiting there. Bibhav came and started abusing her. He slapped without provocation and kept hitting," she said. The AAP MP said she managed to come out of the room and then called the police. 

After her formal police complaint, Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault case. Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, has been named as an accused in the case, officials said.

Officials said the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to violence against a woman. Kumar has also been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday over the matter.

READ | Mumbai hoarding collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde whose firm installed illegal billboard arrested from...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
