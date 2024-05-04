Twitter
HomeBusiness

Business

Meet schoolmates who quit high-paying jobs to start their own business, invested Rs 1 lakh, now worth Rs…

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 04, 2024, 09:38 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: Facebook/Jamia News
The story of Raghib Khan and Faisal Abidi is a true testament to the power of friendship and hard work. The two friends, who had known each other since their school days, pursued engineering together at Jamia Millia Islamia University. After completing their studies, they both landed high-paying jobs in top companies.

But despite their success, they both felt unfulfilled and yearned to do something different. They talked about various ideas and eventually decided to start an e-commerce company RNF Technologies in Bangalore with just one lakh rupees in initial investment.

In 2010, after working for two and a half years, they left their jobs and focused entirely on their business. The company started with just two employees, but today it has over 400 employees and multiple sister companies that provide IT services, gaming, and conference events. As per reports, the company is currently valued at around Rs 400 crore.

The success of RNF Technologies is a testament to the power of friendship and the courage to take risks and pursue your dreams. Raghib Khan and Faisal Abidi's story is truly an inspiration for anyone who wants to make it big in the world of business.

