Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Joining Forces: Micro Labs Leads Nationwide Effort to Combat Hypertension

The Genius Wave Reviews Boost Your Brainpower Unlocking Mental Mastery an In-depth Reviews of The Genius Wave Supplemen

Meet actress who did MBA in Finance, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

Apple iPhone, iPad get new accessibility features

Meet woman who first worked at TCS, then left SBI job, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Joining Forces: Micro Labs Leads Nationwide Effort to Combat Hypertension

The Genius Wave Reviews Boost Your Brainpower Unlocking Mental Mastery an In-depth Reviews of The Genius Wave Supplemen

Meet actress who did MBA in Finance, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

7 stunning ‘Images of the Day’ shared by NASA

7 ways for men in their 30s to reduce LDL cholesterol naturally

What is the meaning of T in T-shirt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress who did MBA in Finance, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

HomeIndia

India

Joining Forces: Micro Labs Leads Nationwide Effort to Combat Hypertension

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 16, 2024, 08:18 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW


     

    High blood pressure, a silent killer, threatens India's public health. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that one-third of deaths in India are attributable to non-communicable diseases, with cardiovascular diseases leading the way. Hypertension is the most important cause of these conditions, affecting an estimated 220 million Indians. There are many risk factors for hypertension, one of which is high dietary salt intake in the Indian population.

    Average salt intake per person in India is approx. 8g per day. This is way above WHO's recommended limit of 5g daily says Dr. Manjula Suresh, Sr VP – Medical Services, Micro Labs. Excessive salt consumption is a major risk factor for hypertension, and it's one that can be easily modified. To raise public awareness of this issue, Micro Labs is launching "I AM ON SALT SATYAGRAHA," an initiative to educate people about the connection between high salt intake and hypertension.

    "While reducing salt intake is crucial, a healthy lifestyle is paramount in preventing and managing hypertension," says Dr. Ravi R Kasliwal, Chairman, Clinical & Preventive Cardiology Heart Institute, Medanta, Gurgaon  "Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, and a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are all essential for keeping blood pressure in check."

    Micro Labs is committed to providing evidence-based solutions. “We are actively working on a first-of-its-kind initiative  on high dietary salt and hypertension in India," says Sirish Samak, Vice President at Micro Labs. "Additionally, a panel of doctors is collaborating with us to develop the most effective strategies for salt reduction in the Indian context," he adds.

    "Early detection is key to managing hypertension," emphasizes Dr. Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Preventive Cardiology and Medicine, Eternal Heart Care Centre & Research Institute, Jaipur. "Regular blood pressure monitoring, even at home, allows for early identification and intervention. This empowers individuals to take charge of their health and work with their doctor to control their blood pressure before complications develop."

    "The Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) is taking commendable steps to address hypertension in India," says Dilip Surana, CMD of Micro Labs. "As a responsible corporate citizen, Micro Labs is committed to supporting the government and WHO in achieving their goals. The I AM ON SALT SATYAGRAHA awareness initiative aligns with the IHCI's objective of reducing the prevalence of high blood pressure by 25% by 2025. By raising awareness about the dangers of uncontrolled hypertension and the importance of salt reduction, we can significantly improve public health outcomes in India," he adds.

    World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17th, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of blood pressure control and the fight against this silent killer. Micro Labs' awareness initiative, " I AM ON SALT SATYAGRAHA," has the potential to inspire a nationwide awareness movement for healthier blood pressure control, says Dilip Surana.

     

    Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
      Advertisement

      VIDEO OF THE DAY

      Watch more

      Live tv

      Advertisement

      POPULAR STORIES

      'All I did was..': Babil Khan hits back at trolls calling him fake, says his actions being are used as 'weapons to hate'

      Uttar Pradesh: Several schools in Kanpur receive bomb threat via email, probe underway

      India's most expensive film, budget is thrice that of Jawan, Pathaan; needs to beat RRR, KGF, Animal just to break even

      Vazhakku director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases film online for free after public spat with Tovino Thomas

      One official dead in fire incident at Income Tax Office in central Delhi: Police

      MORE

      MOST VIEWED

      In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

      Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

      Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

      Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

      Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

      MORE

      MOST WATCHED

      MORE

      DNA ORIGNALS

      DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

      DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

      DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

      DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

      DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

      MORE
      Advertisement