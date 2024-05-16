Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: SRH enter playoffs after washout in Hyderabad; CSK, RCB to face off in virtual knockout

Hyderabad now boasts 15 points from 13 matches, while Gujarat Titans conclude their IPL 2024 campaign with 12 points.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 16, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

Courtesy: X@IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their spot in the playoffs as the third team to do so after their match against Gujarat Titans was abandoned without a toss due to relentless rain on Thursday.

Prior to the IPL match between SRH and GT, Hyderabad held the fourth position in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points from 12 matches. Following the washout, Hyderabad now boasts 15 points from 13 matches, while Gujarat Titans conclude their IPL 2024 campaign with 12 points.

This places SRH in the third position, at least temporarily, although CSK could surpass them with a victory over RCB on Saturday. It is worth noting that there is a possibility of the RCB vs CSK match also being affected by rain.

Also read| Virat Kohli reveals retirement plans ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

