Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani brings this popular online fashion brand to India, to build its...

The retail arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate opened 562 stores during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, it said while reporting results for the period.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 16, 2024, 09:36 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of more than Rs 920239 crore and he has been leading the list of richest Indians for quite a long time now. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1898000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is often lauded for his vision, risk-taking abilities, and business mindset. To take the company to these heights, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail entered a partnership to sell British online retailer ASOS’ products in India, the Reliance Industries unit said on Thursday.

U.K.- listed shares of ASOS, whose products cater to young adults, rose as much as 3.9% on the news.

The partnership is the latest in a string of deals by Reliance Retail, which has brought international brands such as American jewellery seller Tiffany & Co and French luxury brand Balenciaga to India.

The retail arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate opened 562 stores during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, it said while reporting results for the period. The unit accounts for roughly a third of revenue for Reliance Industries, which is the country’s most valuable company.

Reliance Retail did not specify when it will begin distributing ASOS products in India or provide a deal value.

(With inputs from REUTERS)

