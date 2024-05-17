Twitter
Business

Meet one of India's richest woman who built Rs 8300 crore company with just Rs 200000, her net worth is...

Forest Essentials is a testament to Mira's tenacity and acumen as an entrepreneur today.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 17, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

Some people in the world of entrepreneurship overcome all obstacles to achieve success. Let us introduce you to Mira Kulkarni, the creative force behind Forest Essentials, an Indian natural cosmetics brand that is well-known for its Ayurvedic formulas. Her incredible journey from hardship to success is an inspiration to budding business owners everywhere.

The beginning of Mira's tale of tenacity was marked by unrest. She was only 20 years old when she got married, and she quickly discovered that alcoholism cast a shadow over her failing marriage. Mira took the brave decision to leave her husband and take refuge in her parents' house because she was determined to provide a better future for herself and her two kids. But tragedy struck again when, at the age of 28, she tragically lost both of her parents, leaving her to deal with the responsibilities of being a single parent.

Notwithstanding the difficulties she had faced, Mira set out on a quest for self-awareness and self-reinvention. Crafting candles and handcrafted soaps gave 45-year-old Mira a sense of purpose and comfort, especially after her daughter got married and moved out. With her newfound enthusiasm, she felt inspired to become an entrepreneur, and in 2000 she founded Forest Essentials.

With just two employees and a meagre investment of Rs. 2 lakhs, Mira turned her modest garage beginnings into a thriving business. She carefully selected native ingredients from the Tehri Garhwal region, taking inspiration from the rich Ayurvedic heritage to infuse her products with the essence of nature's abundance.

Forest Essentials is a testament to Mira's tenacity and acumen as an entrepreneur today. She has more than 110 stores in 28 Indian cities and a few other countries. Her brand is well-known and well-liked. With revenues of Rs 210 crores in FY21 and Rs 253 crores in FY20, Forest Essentials has demonstrated remarkable financial success. Its discerning clientele includes luxury spas across the globe and prestigious hotel chains like Taj and Hyatt.

Mira's remarkable accomplishments have not gone unnoticed; Fortune magazine has named her the "Most Powerful Woman in Business for India" for a number of years. Furthermore, the Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women 2020 report lists her as one of the richest women in India, with a mind-boggling net worth of Rs. 1,290 crores.

By sheer willpower, tenacity, and an unshakable dedication to her profession, Mira Kulkarni has broken down barriers and become a true role model for female entrepreneurs, encouraging countless people to follow their passions in the face of adversity.

