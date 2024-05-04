India's biggest flop lost Rs 250 crore, derailed 2 stars; worse than Adipurush, Shamshera, Ganapath, Laal Singh Chaddha

India's biggest flop film made a loss of over Rs 250 crore, much higher than even Adipurush, Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Ganapath

The downside of Indian filmmakers going bigger and grander with production budgets of films each year is the increase in these films’ break-even points. Today, many bigger films need to earn over Rs 300-400 crore just to break even and become a non-loss entity. Most don’t reach that point. This has meant that films are losing hundreds of crores week after week, and each year, the unwanted record of India’s biggest flop film keeps getting broken.

The ‘new’ biggest box office bomb from India is...

Till last year, Adipurush held this dubious honour, having lost an estimated Rs 225 crore at the box office. But now, there is a new contender for the crown. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ali Abbas Zafar;s newest action thriller, has bombed at the box office and taken this unwanted record from Om Raut’s debacle. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s makers claim that the film has grossed over Rs 120 crore worldwide while trade tracking site Sacnilk puts the figure at Rs 107 crore (as of May 3). Trade insiders tell us that after deducting entertainment tax and duties, the film’s worldwide net haul is somewhere around Rs 90 crore (Rs 62 crore in India and Rs 25-28 crore overseas). Given that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was mounted on a Rs 350-crore budget, that spells a direct Rs 260-crore loss for the film. Experts say that after accounting for marketing costs and what the film was sold in to distributors, their losses could be even higher.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office failure’s impact

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain. The film marks Akshay’s seventh box office flop in the last two years, making the road to recovery that much tougher for him. The superstar should have some hope given that he has big films like Welcome to the Jungle and Sky Force 3 lined up, along with much anticipated titles like Hera Pheri 3 and Jolly LLB 3. For Tiger Shroff too, the failure comes on the heels of Ganapath’s massive failure, derailing his career as well. Prithviraj Sukumaran is relatively more secure, having recently starred in the superhit Salaar and awaiting its sequel as well.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.