Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aligarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

Manushi Chhillar plays Captain Misha in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. All films of Manushi have been massive commercial failures.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 06:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Manushi Chhillar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan/Instagram
Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been a major disappointment and a box office disaster. Made on a humongous budget of Rs 350 crore, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has earned only Rs 53 crore in its first ten days of release, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Manushi, who is seen doing action stunts as Captain Misha in the film, said that she doesn't think about the box office collection of her films as she doesn't have any control over the same.

Talking to Zoom, the former Miss World said, "As an actor, you want your films to do well. You want people to watch you, to like you, like the film and enjoy and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes, it doesn't happen which is completely normal. That's something I have made peace with. For me, the only thing is I need to be doing a good job and exploring new things. I need to also have filmmakers see me do something on screen. So, I think that was my takeaway."

"Box office numbers are something that, as an actor, you don't have any control over so whatever I don't have control of, I don't think much of it", said Manushi, whose all films released before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - Samrat Prithviraj, The Great Indian Family, and Operation Valentine - have also been massive flops at the box office.

The actress will next be seen in the geopolitical action thriller Tehran, in which she is paired opposite John Abraham. The film has been shot completely and is ready to hit screens soon. Its release date hasn't been announced yet, but as per the recent reports, the makers want to release Tehran in cinemas in May.

READ | Made in Rs 20 crore, this film earned Rs 340 crore, won two National Film Awards, led to multiple controversies

