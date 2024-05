'Rohith Vemula Not Dalit': Telangana Police In Closure Report, Gives Clean Chit To All Accused

The Telangana Police cleared former Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, Legislative Council member N Ramachander Rao, vice-chancellor Appa Rao, leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in a closure report on the Rohith Vemula death case filed on Friday.