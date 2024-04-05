PBKS Vs GT Highlights Shashank Singh Shine Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 3 Wickets | IPL

PBKS Vs GT Highlights: Shashank Singh Shine, Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 3 Wickets | IPL Shashank Singh smashed an unbeaten 61 to help Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 3 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Earlier, Shubman Gill led from the front with an unbeaten fifty to steer Gujarat Giants to an imposing 199/4.