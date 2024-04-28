IPL 2024: MS Dhoni gets a new hairstyle ahead of CSK vs SRH match, check out

MS Dhoni sported a new look ahead of CSK's match against SRH. Dhoni looked absolutely stylish with his new ponytail hairstyle.

MS Dhoni has come up with a new dashing 'Samurai' hairstyle with a half ponytail ahead of CSK's match against SRH. The upcoming CSK vs SRH match, a South Indian derby, will be held at Chennai's M Chidambaram Stadium on April 28th, Sunday. CSK's official social media shared a picture of Dhoni's trendy makeover, captivating fans.

Dhoni's long-haired appearance ahead of IPL 2024 invoked nostalgia, returning to his popular 2004 look. Renowned stylist Aalim Hakim crafted Dhoni's new look, unveiled just before the start of IPL 2024.

Despite a knee surgery to ensure fitness for the tournament, Dhoni committed to returning after winning IPL 2023. He impressed fans not only with his hairstyle but also with his remarkable performances. Stepping down from captaincy, Dhoni's sensational batting in IPL 2024 displayed his enduring prowess despite ongoing recovery from his knee injury.