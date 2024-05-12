Manisha Koirala recalls being left alone by her family after being diagnosed with cancer: 'Nobody was...'

Manisha Koirala mentioned feeling abandoned by her friends and close family after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Manisha Koirala, who recently made a stunning comeback with the Netflix series Heeramandi, in her recent interview revealed that she was abandoned by her family and friends when she was diagnosed with cancer.

In an interview with NDTV, Manisha said, she mentioned feeling abandoned by her friends and close family during that challenging period. She said, "People are not capable of sitting with anybody’s pain, let alone their pain." Adding to this, she said, "I also have a huge Koirala khandaan. Nobody was there. I have a big family, and everybody is affluent, they can all afford it."

Ealrier, While speaking to Free Press Journal, the actress talked about the industry needs more female directors and writers. On being asked if women in the industry have gotten their dues, the actress said, “during the golden era, women had very important roles. There was a time when females had to dance and look pretty, that’s even there today in mainstream commercial films. For a female actor to run a film on her own shoulders, we need more female directors and writers. There will be more equality then.”

While talking about her own films and on being asked which film she wish to do again, the actress replied, “The films I had loved working, I would leave them as it is. It is difficult to recreate that same energy and magic which is why so many remakes have fallen apart. Anything that has been perfected, I don’t want to touch that. With time, everything moves on, even the human mind.”