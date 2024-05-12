Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer to finally start streaming on this date

Manisha Koirala recalls being left alone by her family after being diagnosed with cancer: 'Nobody was...'

Iran-US relations: A brief history of troubled ties in the past decade

Shekhar Suman says Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Heeramandi's oral sex scene could be 'ridiculuous': 'It is a tightrope'

Viral video: Seagull swallows squirrel whole in single go, internet is stunned

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer to finally start streaming on this date

Manisha Koirala recalls being left alone by her family after being diagnosed with cancer: 'Nobody was...'

Iran-US relations: A brief history of troubled ties in the past decade

8 dry fruits that are rich in calcium

8 ways to get rid of excess oil from fried foods

Players with most wickets in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer to finally start streaming on this date

Shekhar Suman says Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Heeramandi's oral sex scene could be 'ridiculuous': 'It is a tightrope'

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Manisha Koirala recalls being left alone by her family after being diagnosed with cancer: 'Nobody was...'

Manisha Koirala mentioned feeling abandoned by her friends and close family after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 12, 2024, 03:13 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Manisha Koirala
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Manisha Koirala, who recently made a stunning comeback with the Netflix series Heeramandi, in her recent interview revealed that she was abandoned by her family and friends when she was diagnosed with cancer. 

In an interview with NDTV, Manisha said, she mentioned feeling abandoned by her friends and close family during that challenging period. She said, "People are not capable of sitting with anybody’s pain, let alone their pain." Adding to this, she said, "I also have a huge Koirala khandaan. Nobody was there. I have a big family, and everybody is affluent, they can all afford it." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

Ealrier, While speaking to Free Press Journal, the actress talked about the industry needs more female directors and writers. On being asked if women in the industry have gotten their dues, the actress said, “during the golden era, women had very important roles. There was a time when females had to dance and look pretty, that’s even there today in mainstream commercial films. For a female actor to run a film on her own shoulders, we need more female directors and writers. There will be more equality then.”

While talking about her own films and on being asked which film she wish to do again, the actress replied, “The films I had loved working, I would leave them as it is. It is difficult to recreate that same energy and magic which is why so many remakes have fallen apart. Anything that has been perfected, I don’t want to touch that. With time, everything moves on, even the human mind.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Happy Mother’s Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on this special day

GSEB SSC Result 2024: Gujarat Class 10 board result today, know how to check scorecard online

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

England pace legend James Anderson set to retire from Test cricket after talks with Brendon McCullum

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement