This flop had two superstars, lead actor refused to promote it, is among worst-rated Bollywood films, earned only...

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, Joker is one of the biggest flop in Bollywood. Directed by Shirish Kunder, it is also one of the worst-rated Hindi films on IMDb.

Akshay Kumar is seeing a lean phase in his career as his past few releases such as Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Mission Raniganj, and most recently, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have been major box office failures. Even after one film fails, Akshay is happily seen promoting his next release. But, the actor once refused to promote a film and it turned out to be a massive flop.

The film being talked about is the science fiction comedy Joker, released in 2012. Apart from Akshay, the film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Shreyas Talpade, Minissha Lamba, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, and Vindu Dara Singh in pivotal roles. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film was made on a budget of Rs 47 crore and could only earn Rs 22.5 crore in India (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). Joker is also among the worst-rated Bollywood films on IMDb with a rating score of just 2.4 out of 10.

Akshay Kumar was nowhere seen in the promotions of Joker. As per reports, the actor had asked the director Shirish to make some changes in the film. Akshay also wanted his another film OMG – Oh My God! to release before Joker, so he requested Shirish to postpone his film. The filmmaker reportedly refused both his requests, and thus, Akshay refused to promote the film, even after being its co-producer.





Shah Rukh Khan came in and promoted Joker due to his close bond with Shirish's wife Farah Khan, even after slapping him at a party in January in the same year. While promoting the film at his home Mannat, SRK told the press, "This is not somebody else's film. Its' Farah's and Shirish's. They've been my friends for years. I'm her friend which is why I'm doing this, why would I do it otherwise? She requested me and I think it's an interesting concept."

