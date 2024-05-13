Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop had two superstars, lead actor refused to promote it, is among worst-rated Bollywood films, earned only...

Meet actress, who made memorable debut, was trolled for looks, had memory loss in major accident, quit Bollywood for...

IPL 2024: What will happen if GT vs KKR game is washed out?

Shimla Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

Heart health post Covid: How to reduce heart attack risk?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This flop had two superstars, lead actor refused to promote it, is among worst-rated Bollywood films, earned only...

DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals eye crucial 2 points as they take on Lucknow Super Giants

Meet actress, who made memorable debut, was trolled for looks, had memory loss in major accident, quit Bollywood for...

8 oil-free snacks for healthy office tiffin

Rahul Gandhi gets his beard trimmed at local barbershop in Raebareli

Warning signs of dehydration in summer other than feeling thirsty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This flop had two superstars, lead actor refused to promote it, is among worst-rated Bollywood films, earned only...

Meet actress, who made memorable debut, was trolled for looks, had memory loss in major accident, quit Bollywood for...

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father recalls their last conversation, says his son looked troubled

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This flop had two superstars, lead actor refused to promote it, is among worst-rated Bollywood films, earned only...

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, Joker is one of the biggest flop in Bollywood. Directed by Shirish Kunder, it is also one of the worst-rated Hindi films on IMDb.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 13, 2024, 10:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
A still from Joker
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar is seeing a lean phase in his career as his past few releases such as Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Mission Raniganj, and most recently, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have been major box office failures. Even after one film fails, Akshay is happily seen promoting his next release. But, the actor once refused to promote a film and it turned out to be a massive flop.

The film being talked about is the science fiction comedy Joker, released in 2012. Apart from Akshay, the film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Shreyas Talpade, Minissha Lamba, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, and Vindu Dara Singh in pivotal roles. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film was made on a budget of Rs 47 crore and could only earn Rs 22.5 crore in India (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). Joker is also among the worst-rated Bollywood films on IMDb with a rating score of just 2.4 out of 10. 

Akshay Kumar was nowhere seen in the promotions of Joker. As per reports, the actor had asked the director Shirish to make some changes in the film. Akshay also wanted his another film OMG – Oh My God! to release before Joker, so he requested Shirish to postpone his film. The filmmaker reportedly refused both his requests, and thus, Akshay refused to promote the film, even after being its co-producer.

Shah Rukh Khan came in and promoted Joker due to his close bond with Shirish's wife Farah Khan, even after slapping him at a party in January in the same year. While promoting the film at his home Mannat, SRK told the press, "This is not somebody else's film. Its' Farah's and Shirish's. They've been my friends for years. I'm her friend which is why I'm doing this, why would I do it otherwise? She requested me and I think it's an interesting concept."

READ | Meet actress, who married co-star, divorced him after 9 years, is now single mother, surprised everyone in Heeramandi

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ankush Bahuguna, first Indian male beauty influencer who is all set to shine at Cannes 2024

Tovino Thomas accused of stopping his film Vazhakku's release by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: 'The agenda of...'

Happy Mother’s Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on this special day

PM Modi wears turban, serves langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar, watch

Meet TV star who had Rs 500 salary, now charges Rs 5 crore per episode, his show is watched in 192 countries, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement