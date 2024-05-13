BCCI invites applications for head coach of Indian men's team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of Head Coach of India’s men’s cricket team on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the position of head coach of India’s men’s cricket team on Monday. The deadline for submitting applications is May 27, 2024, by 6 PM.

'The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates,' said the media release.