Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI invites applications for head coach of Indian men's team

DNA TV Show: Indian govt warns of critical security flaws in these Wi-Fi routers; here's how to stay safe

Melinda French Gates quits Gates Foundation, to get Rs 104380 crore for...

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away at 72

Richa Chadha reveals why Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her for 99 retakes for one shot in Heeramandi: 'He wanted...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI invites applications for head coach of Indian men's team

DNA TV Show: Indian govt warns of critical security flaws in these Wi-Fi routers; here's how to stay safe

Meet Indian genius who developed messaging app, sold it for Rs 416 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is…

Tasty and healthy Indian dishes to manage high blood pressure

What happened between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka?

8 Bollywood actresses who have starred opposite all three Khans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Richa Chadha reveals why Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her for 99 retakes for one shot in Heeramandi: 'He wanted...'

This flop had two superstars, lead actor refused to promote it, is among worst-rated Bollywood films, earned only...

Meet actress, who made memorable debut, was trolled for looks, had memory loss in major accident, quit Bollywood for...

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI invites applications for head coach of Indian men's team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of Head Coach of India’s men’s cricket team on Monday.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 14, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the position of head coach of India’s men’s cricket team on Monday. The deadline for submitting applications is May 27, 2024, by 6 PM.

'The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates,' said the media release.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing suspicious found after Delhi Airport, several hospitals received bomb threats: Police

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal invites employees' moms to office for Mother's Day celebration, watch

Meet singer who charges more per song than Sunidhi, Sonu, Badshah; has no servants, rides scooty, is not on social media

Israel opens new border crossing into North Gaza to 'increase aid routes'

Meet Indian-origin man who worked as salesman, lost job, now right-hand man of world’s 8th richest, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement