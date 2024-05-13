DNA TV Show: Indian govt warns of critical security flaws in these Wi-Fi routers; here's how to stay safe

Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has found some security flaws in Digisol Wi-Fi router firmware that can allow hackers to perform security bypass or even obtain sensitive information.

It has been said in the advisory that there is a flaw in the Digisol Router DG-GR1321 with hardware version 3.7L and firmware version V3.2.02.

CERT-In has given this warning only for the model of Digisol Router DG-GR1321. CERT-In has mentioned three flaws in the router of this model.

The first drawback is due to weak passwords, hackers can bypass the security.

The second drawback is some Digisol models have a built-in access point, which gives users access to the communication directly through the cable.

The third drawback is due to security flaws, hackers get access to encrypted password storage in the device, due to which hackers can commit fraud by hacking the device.

How to protect your router from being hacked?

- Keep updating your WI-FI Router.

- Change the Wi-Fi password from time to time and make it stronger.

- Change the service set identifier during the setting of the router.

There are two types of Wi-Fi hacking. One in which the Wi-Fi itself gets hacked and the other in which the hackers reach the device connected to it by hacking the Wi-Fi.

So make sure you protect your Wi-Fi with a strong password. If the network is not password protected then anyone can access it. This not only reduces the speed of the router but it can also give hackers a chance to break into your router.

