Inside Raebareli: Youth Demand Solution To Paper Leak Problem | Lok Sabha Election First-Time Voters

Inside Raebareli: What Did The Youth, Troubled By The Paper Leak, Say To The Government? | LS Polls Raebareli Ground Report: The political adventure is increasing with every phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Recently, the Congress leader has decided to contest the elections from Raebareli, the ancestral seat of his mother Sonia Gandhi, instead of contesting from his ancestral seat Amethi. DNA went on the ground and tried to find out from the people on which issues the youth of Raebareli will vote this time. Also, how happy or disappointed are these youth with the current government (BJP). Apart from this, also know how big the problem of paper leak is for these youth.