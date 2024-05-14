Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3089218
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Inside Raebareli: Youth Demand Solution To Paper Leak Problem | Lok Sabha Election First-Time Voters

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Inside Raebareli: What Did The Youth, Troubled By The Paper Leak, Say To The Government? | LS Polls Raebareli Ground Report: The political adventure is increasing with every phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Recently, the Congress leader has decided to contest the elections from Raebareli, the ancestral seat of his mother Sonia Gandhi, instead of contesting from his ancestral seat Amethi. DNA went on the ground and tried to find out from the people on which issues the youth of Raebareli will vote this time. Also, how happy or disappointed are these youth with the current government (BJP). Apart from this, also know how big the problem of paper leak is for these youth.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'
Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...
Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses
Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...
In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ED arrests Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews