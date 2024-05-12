Twitter
Viral video: Seagull swallows squirrel whole in single go, internet is stunned

A viral video depicting a seagull attempting to swallow a black squirrel whole has sparked shock.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 12, 2024, 01:11 PM IST

Imagine strolling down a quiet street, minding your own business, when suddenly, you spot a scene straight out of a nature documentary. A massive seagull, usually associated with serene coastal scenes, is not peacefully gliding through the air or hunting for fish near the shore. No, it's standing boldly in the middle of the road, with a black squirrel dangling from its beak. The poor creature's legs and fluffy tail are helplessly sticking out as the seagull attempts to gulp it down whole.

This bizarre encounter was captured in a video that quickly took the internet by storm after being shared on Twitter by a user known as @AMAZlNGNATURE. Within days, the video racked up over 304k views, sparking a flurry of reactions from viewers across the globe.

Scrolling through the comments, you'll find a mix of shock, fear, and awe. One person couldn't help but express their horror, commenting, "Looks so scary." Another individual admitted to feeling an unexpected surge of dislike towards the bird, writing, "Why do I hate this bird so much?" A third observer remarked on the sinister nature of the scene, saying, "This looks very sinister." However, amidst the shock and unease, there were those who urged respect for the natural order of things, with one commenter reminding everyone, "We may be witnessing a rare event captured on camera, but it's simply nature's design. To be respected!"

Indeed, while it may be unsettling to witness such a sight, it serves as a stark reminder of the raw power and complexity of the natural world.

