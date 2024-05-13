Ramesh Awasthi: Kanpur's 'Karma Yogi' - Know inspirational journey of 'common man' devoted for society

Ramesh Awasthi embodies the patriotic spirit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with a heartfelt commitment to society and national concerns.

Ramesh Awasthi embodies the patriotic spirit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with a heartfelt commitment to society and national concerns. Dedicated to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a new India from the grounds of Kanpur, Ramesh Awasthi is a figure of significant reverence.

The Ascension from Modest Beginnings

The electoral candidate from one of Uttar Pradesh’s most prestigious parliamentary seats, Ramesh Awasthi's life story is a remarkable journey from humble beginnings to significant acclaim. With over three decades of experience in

mainstream media as a journalist, Awasthi has been actively involved in the politics of Kanpur-Bundelkhand for about a decade. Born into a modest farmer's family in a small village, his upbringing in the RSS shakhas and a strong presence in student politics marked his early engagements in public life. By the 1990s, he had already made his mark in politics as the president of the student union.

Throughout his education at SD College, Haliem Muslim College, and DAV College, Awasthi continued to engage actively in social and political activities, which deepened his understanding of Kanpur's myriad challenges and needs. This profound local engagement is why he sees the entire city as his family, always ready to assist anyone in need.

A Life Dedicated to Public Service and Cultural Enrichment

Awasthi's career transition from journalism to politics was driven by his desire to foster societal uplift and national welfare. Since Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, Awasthi has been instrumental in grounding the PM's resolutions and dreams in reality, actively participating in Modi and Yogi's developmental journey. His involvement in campaigns like the Swachh Bharat Mission and as a member of the cleanliness campaign committee of Uttar Pradesh has been notable. Additionally, his contributions extend internationally, promoting Hindi through various significant initiatives.

His relentless dedication has made him the flag-bearer of Kanpur's developmental