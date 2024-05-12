Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama is about love, relationships and unfulfilled dreams

'Don't take them for granted': Arjun Kapoor drops emotional video on Mother's Day, says 'my sister is...'

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan with 15+ OTT including Netflix, Prime Video at just Rs…

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer to finally start streaming on this date

Manisha Koirala recalls being left alone by her family after being diagnosed with cancer: 'Nobody was...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama is about love, relationships and unfulfilled dreams

'Don't take them for granted': Arjun Kapoor drops emotional video on Mother's Day, says 'my sister is...'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

IPL 2024: Meet beautiful wives of DC players

8 tips for summer skincare 

8 signs of zinc deficiency you shouldn't ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama is about love, relationships and unfulfilled dreams

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer to finally start streaming on this date

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Don't take them for granted': Arjun Kapoor drops emotional video on Mother's Day, says 'my sister is...'

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Arjun Kapoor dropped an emotional video and remembered his mother.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 12, 2024, 04:23 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Arjun Kapoor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

For everyone, Mother's Day is not the same, for some it's tough. Actor Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional video in remembrance of his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and also urged people not to take their parents for granted. Remembering his mother's presence, Arjun dropped a video and extended wishes to every mother out there.

In the video, Arjun said, "Hi, guys. It's Mother's Day. I don't know why I am posting this video. Just woke up and while I was showering, I felt the need to just say something to everybody out there who got their moms by their side, who's got moms in their lives even though they're not around them just make sure you send them love, give them love, remind them how much they mean to you, how much they define you. Hum inn cheezo ko for granted lete hai (we take these things for granted). My sister is not here, she is travelling, she's away on holiday and I guess I was sitting alone at home, so I felt the need to put this message out to the world. Don't take them for granted. Our parents, Mothers, humara bahut khayal rakhte hai (our parents take care of us). We should give them our love, respect and care for them as much as we can."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

He added, "So, here's wishing every mother Happy Mother's Day, every parent who is having to be there, perhaps sometimes to be a mother, every brother or sister who is having to be a mother - happy Mother's Day. It's tough. Days like this are tough. They deserve to be there, but they can be tough sometimes. For anybody who is going through what I'm going through, lots of love and for anybody else who's taking things for granted, don't. Maa ko pyaar do. Maa ne apke liye bahut kasht uthaye."

Arjun lost his mother 12 years ago on March 25. The actor was about to make his Bollywood debut the same year. However, a tragic medical condition took Mona away from her kids in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. He will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist. Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. 'Singham Again' is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. (With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BCCI to advertise for Team India's new head coach after T20 World Cup

RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'It's ego-driven...': Ex-RCB star on Hardik Pandya's captaincy in IPL 2024

DNA TV Show: What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'mind game' to tackle BJP?

KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement