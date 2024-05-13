Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away at 72
Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has passed away.
Prashant Tamta
Updated : May 13, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Sushil Kumar Modi, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Senior BJP leader, has passed away, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Deputy CM tweeted on Monday night. He was suffering from cancer.
