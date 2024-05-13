India

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away at 72

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has passed away.

Sushil Kumar Modi, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Senior BJP leader, has passed away, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Deputy CM tweeted on Monday night. He was suffering from cancer.

