Richa Chadha reveals why Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her for 99 retakes for one shot in Heeramandi: 'He wanted...'

Richa Chadha revealed that she was unable to deliver what Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted even after giving 99 retakes for one shot in Heeramandi.

Richa Chadha is earning wide acclaim for her performance as Lajjo in the recently released Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It is the second collaboration between the actress and the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the 2013 romantic tragedy Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

In her most pivotal scene, Richa is seen doing a dance performance at the wedding of her lover Zorawar, played by Adhyayan Suman. The Fukrey actress has revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked for 99 retakes for one shot during that dance sequence and she was still unable to deliver what the filmmaker was exactly looking for.

Talking to Indian Express, Richa said, "It was the first shot of that song where she looks at that guy and he drops the money on her feet, she starts to walk back and then starts to dance. It was a long take. Even I didn’t realize that it took 99 retakes for that shot. He wanted something specific that I was not able to deliver. I don’t think it was used because even after 99 takes, I still couldn’t do it."

"I am very much known to be a critically acclaimed actor, versatile, etc, but it was humbling for me to stand in front of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and him saying that even after 99 retakes he didn’t get the shot he wanted. And then you go to bed thinking if you are good, do you know your craft, how can you make it better? What would you do tomorrow and then come in with renewed vigour and energy the next day", she further added.

Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles. The show is a fictional tale based around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light area of Heera Mandi in the Lahore of the 1920s to 1940s.

