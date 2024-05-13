Man in bizarre jeans dances to Tinku Jiya in crowded metro, viral video makes internet furious

Video of a spontaneous dance performance in the Metro has gone viral on social media. The clip features an unidentified individual dancing energetically to 'Tinku Jiya,' prompting mixed reactions from commuters.

In a surprising turn of events, a spontaneous dance performance has captured the attention of social media users, originating from within the bustling confines of the Metro. The video, which has quickly gained viral status, showcases a lone individual showcasing their dance moves amidst the usual commuter chaos.

The unidentified individual, clad in torn jeans, a casual t-shirt, and sporting a solitary pair of glasses, entered the Metro with a flair that immediately caught the attention of fellow passengers. As the music of "Tinku Jiya" filled the air, the individual launched into an energetic dance routine, drawing varied reactions from those around them.

Eyewitnesses reported a mixture of surprise, amusement, and laughter rippling through the carriage as the impromptu performance unfolded. Some commuters couldn't help but hide their faces, while others openly chuckled at the unexpected spectacle unfolding before them.

The video swiftly made its rounds on social media platforms, eliciting a flurry of responses from users across the internet. Among the reactions, one user lamented the seeming shift towards theatrics within the Metro, while another questioned the absence of such entertainment elsewhere. Calls for disciplinary action against the individual in question were also voiced, with some expressing concern over potential disruptions to the metro service.