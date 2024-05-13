Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramesh Awasthi: Kanpur's 'Karma Yogi' - Know inspirational journey of 'common man' devoted for society

Tovino Thomas accused of stopping his film Vazhakku's release by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: 'The agenda of...'

PM Modi wears turban, serves langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar, watch

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance’s ‘buyer’ now waits for RBI nod, wants Rs 80000000000…

Man in bizarre jeans dances to Tinku Jiya in crowded metro, viral video makes internet furious

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tovino Thomas accused of stopping his film Vazhakku's release by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: 'The agenda of...'

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance’s ‘buyer’ now waits for RBI nod, wants Rs 80000000000…

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

7 animals that can survive in extreme hot weather

7 snacks with more protein than eggs

7 fastest birds in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Tovino Thomas accused of stopping his film Vazhakku's release by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: 'The agenda of...'

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

Shreyas Talpade recalls how he felt bad when his film Kaun Pravin Tambe did not release in theatres: 'It deserved...'

HomeViral

Viral

Man in bizarre jeans dances to Tinku Jiya in crowded metro, viral video makes internet furious

Video of a spontaneous dance performance in the Metro has gone viral on social media. The clip features an unidentified individual dancing energetically to 'Tinku Jiya,' prompting mixed reactions from commuters.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 13, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events, a spontaneous dance performance has captured the attention of social media users, originating from within the bustling confines of the Metro. The video, which has quickly gained viral status, showcases a lone individual showcasing their dance moves amidst the usual commuter chaos.

The unidentified individual, clad in torn jeans, a casual t-shirt, and sporting a solitary pair of glasses, entered the  Metro with a flair that immediately caught the attention of fellow passengers. As the music of "Tinku Jiya" filled the air, the individual launched into an energetic dance routine, drawing varied reactions from those around them.

Eyewitnesses reported a mixture of surprise, amusement, and laughter rippling through the carriage as the impromptu performance unfolded. Some commuters couldn't help but hide their faces, while others openly chuckled at the unexpected spectacle unfolding before them.

The video swiftly made its rounds on social media platforms, eliciting a flurry of responses from users across the internet. Among the reactions, one user lamented the seeming shift towards theatrics within the Metro, while another questioned the absence of such entertainment elsewhere. Calls for disciplinary action against the individual in question were also voiced, with some expressing concern over potential disruptions to the metro service.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

Meet woman who cracked IIT, then cleared UPSC in first attempt, became IPS, took second attempt after a year and...

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

Meet superstar’s brother, who has 30 flops, no single hit in 23 years; is still worth Rs 500 crore, he is...

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement