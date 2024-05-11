Twitter
CBSE Results 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 results date awaited, check latest update here

Education

CBSE Results 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 results date awaited, check latest update here

The CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while the CBSE Class 12 examinations from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2024, 06:25 PM IST

cbse.nic.in CBSE Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is to declare the results of the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th exams soon. Once released CBSE Result 2024 will be available the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. CBSE recently updated that the CBSE Class 10, 12 board results are expected to be declared after May 20, 2024. However, the CBSE has not shared the exact official date and time of release of the CBSE Board results 2024. 

CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. 

CBSE Result 2024: List of official websites 

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.nic.in
  • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • umang.gov.in.

How to access CBSE Board results DigiLocker codes 2024?

  • Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.
  • School Login: Enter the required credentials and select 'Login as School'.
  • Download Codes: Choose 'Download Access Code file' from the options.
  • For Class 10: Click on ‘Download Access Code for Class X’.
  • For Class 12: Click on ‘Download Access Code for Class XII’.
  • Once downloaded, schools can share the Access Codes with students

Here’s how to check CBSE Board Results 2024 using DigiLocker

  • Visit the website, results.digilocker.gov.in
  • On the homepage, select the 'Sign In' option.
  • A new page will open in front of you.
  • Fill in important details like CBSE roll number as username and six-digit PIN shared by the board.
  • Click on 'submit'.
  • The site would ask you to then reset your password and register to access your CBSE documents.
  • After registration, students can log in on digilocker.gov.in to check results and download their mark sheets once released. 
