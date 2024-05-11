CBSE Results 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 results date awaited, check latest update here

cbse.nic.in CBSE Results 2024: The CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while the CBSE Class 12 examinations from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

cbse.nic.in CBSE Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is to declare the results of the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th exams soon. Once released CBSE Result 2024 will be available the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. CBSE recently updated that the CBSE Class 10, 12 board results are expected to be declared after May 20, 2024. However, the CBSE has not shared the exact official date and time of release of the CBSE Board results 2024.

CBSE Result 2024: List of official websites

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in.

How to access CBSE Board results DigiLocker codes 2024?

Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

School Login: Enter the required credentials and select 'Login as School'.

Download Codes: Choose 'Download Access Code file' from the options.

For Class 10: Click on ‘Download Access Code for Class X’.

For Class 12: Click on ‘Download Access Code for Class XII’.

Once downloaded, schools can share the Access Codes with students

Here’s how to check CBSE Board Results 2024 using DigiLocker