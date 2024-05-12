Twitter
KKR vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

KKR vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 63 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 12, 2024, 06:04 PM IST

In the upcoming 63rd match of the IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 13th at 7:30 PM IST. Gujarat Titans are currently at the eighth position in the points table. They've won five out of twelve matches this season.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are leading the table with nine wins out of twelve matches, making them the top contenders.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Match 63

Date & Time: May 13, 07:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt

Batters: Shubman Gill(vc), David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

KKR vs GT My Dream11 team

Philip Salt, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan(vc), David Miller, Shreyas Iyer,  Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc

