Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Results 2024: MSBSHSE class 10, 12 results soon at mahresult.nic.in, latest update here

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Once the results of MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Board 2024 are announced, the MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam 2024 soon. As per various media reports, Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 is expected to be announced in May 2024.

Students can also download their result through digilocker — digilocker.gov.in.

Nearly 16 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra SSC exam in 2024. Whereas, nearly 14 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board HSC exam. Maharashtra board HSC exams were held from February 21 to March 19.

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Steps to Check Results