Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh was using 27 email accounts, police says he feared being...

DNA TV Show: What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'mind game' to tackle BJP?

IPL 2024: This player to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Results 2024: MSBSHSE class 10, 12 results soon at mahresult.nic.in, latest update here

Meet man, an IIM grad, who built Rs 33000 crore company, runs one of India’s largest…

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

7 signs of confident people

India's 8 highest-paid TV actors

10 signs that you are consuming too much salt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

This actor rejected Abhishek Bachchan's film 4 times, later became scene-stealer of flop movie, producer gave him...

This film made John Abraham a star, broke his string of flops, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, earned...

HomeEducation

Education

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Results 2024: MSBSHSE class 10, 12 results soon at mahresult.nic.in, latest update here

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Once the results of MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Board 2024 are announced, the MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 12, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam 2024 soon. As per various media reports, Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 is expected to be announced in May 2024. 

Once the results of MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Board 2024 are announced, the MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website- mahresult.nic.in. Official websites to check the results: mahresult.nic.in OR mahahsscboard.in. Students can also download their result through digilocker — digilocker.gov.in. 

Nearly 16 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra SSC exam in 2024. Whereas, nearly 14 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board HSC exam. Maharashtra board HSC exams were held from February 21 to March 19. 

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Steps to Check Results 

  • 1. Visit the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in.
  • 2. Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 links
  • 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • 4. Click enter and download the page.
  • 5. After downloading the result take out a print out for future reference.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people’s opinions...'

Meet actor, Bollywood's original angry young man before Amitabh, made Big B push his car, once did side roles, now is...

India backs Palestine’s bid for full UN membership amid Israel-Hamas war

TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 10 result today, know how to check scorecard online

Meet Bollywood star, who once had no money for school fees, survived on biscuits; now lives in Rs 44 crore house, earns…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement