Television

Anup Soni slams his deepfake video from Crime Patrol, being used to promote IPL betting

Anup Soni has reacted to a fake video of his, seemingly from Crime Patrol, which is being used to promote betting in the Indian Premier League

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 13, 2024, 08:18 AM IST

Anup Soni in a still from Crime Patrol
    Actor Anup Soni on Sunday said a video doing rounds on social media of him promoting IPL betting is "completely fake" and warned fans to be wary of "manipulated" content on the internet. The purported clip has been lifted from his popular show "Crime Patrol", he said.

    In the video, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Soni can be seen endorsing a Telegram group to place bets during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Soni said perpetrators manipulated his voice in an old video of Sony TV's long-running true crime anthology series "Crime Patrol" to serve their interest.

    "This is a complete fake video and we all have to be alert as to how and to what extent things are getting manipulated these days. "The voice totally seems like I'm only saying. Even video clips are from 'Crime Patrol'. Please be alert people," the former "Crime Patrol" host said in a statement.

    Soni is the latest public figure whose videos have been tampered using AI. In the last few months, actors Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Ashutosh Rana, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also fallen prey to the deepfake technology.

    Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

