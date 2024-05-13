Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI invites applications for head coach of Indian men's team

DNA TV Show: Indian govt warns of critical security flaws in these Wi-Fi routers; here's how to stay safe

Melinda French Gates quits Gates Foundation, to get Rs 104380 crore for...

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away at 72

Richa Chadha reveals why Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her for 99 retakes for one shot in Heeramandi: 'He wanted...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI invites applications for head coach of Indian men's team

DNA TV Show: Indian govt warns of critical security flaws in these Wi-Fi routers; here's how to stay safe

Meet Indian genius who developed messaging app, sold it for Rs 416 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is…

Tasty and healthy Indian dishes to manage high blood pressure

What happened between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka?

8 Bollywood actresses who have starred opposite all three Khans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Richa Chadha reveals why Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her for 99 retakes for one shot in Heeramandi: 'He wanted...'

This flop had two superstars, lead actor refused to promote it, is among worst-rated Bollywood films, earned only...

Meet actress, who made memorable debut, was trolled for looks, had memory loss in major accident, quit Bollywood for...

HomeBusiness

Business

Melinda French Gates quits Gates Foundation, to get Rs 104380 crore for...

The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy, she said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 13, 2024, 11:27 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Bill Gates, has announced that she would resign as co-chair of the philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She announced the news on her X account. She co-founded the nonprofit with Bill Gates and built it into one of the world's largest philanthropic organizations over the past 20 years. French Gates will receive USD 12.5 billion (around Rs 104380 crore) for her charitable work as part of her agreement with Gates.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly,” French Gates said in a post. “I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world.”

She also praised the foundation's CEO, Mark Suzman, and the foundation's board of trustees, which was significantly expanded after the couple announced their divorce in May 2021. “The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy,” French Gates wrote in her statement. Check out her full statement here:

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

Real-life Bambi and Thumper? Adorable deer and rabbit video melts hearts online

Meet woman who cracked IIT, then cleared UPSC in first attempt, became IPS, took second attempt after a year and...

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement