Melinda French Gates quits Gates Foundation, to get Rs 104380 crore for...

Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Bill Gates, has announced that she would resign as co-chair of the philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She announced the news on her X account. She co-founded the nonprofit with Bill Gates and built it into one of the world's largest philanthropic organizations over the past 20 years. French Gates will receive USD 12.5 billion (around Rs 104380 crore) for her charitable work as part of her agreement with Gates.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly,” French Gates said in a post. “I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world.”

She also praised the foundation's CEO, Mark Suzman, and the foundation's board of trustees, which was significantly expanded after the couple announced their divorce in May 2021. “The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy,” French Gates wrote in her statement. Check out her full statement here: