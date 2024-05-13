PM Modi wears turban, serves langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CBSE Results 2024: Class 12 results declared, know how to check scorecard online

Baby Reindeer and Netflix warned by UK government over safety, stalking concerns

Congress promises Rs 1 lakh annually to women in poor households

Megha Kaur’s digital debut: A riveting journey into new realms

Terrifying! Pakistani man strolls with lion and tiger, viral video ignites online outrage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CBSE Results 2024: Class 12 results declared, know how to check scorecard online

Baby Reindeer and Netflix warned by UK government over safety, stalking concerns

Congress promises Rs 1 lakh annually to women in poor households

7 animals that can survive in extreme hot weather

7 snacks with more protein than eggs

7 fastest birds in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Baby Reindeer and Netflix warned by UK government over safety, stalking concerns

Tovino Thomas accused of stopping his film Vazhakku's release by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: 'The agenda of...'

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi wears turban, serves langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar, watch

PM Modi was seen wearing an orange colour turban while serving langar. The video of PM Modi's 'seva' has gone viral

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 13, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara in Bihar on Monday and served langar during his visit. PM Modi was also seen wearing an orange colour turban while serving langar. The video of PM Modi's 'seva' has gone viral.

In another video, PM Modi was seen helping the Gurdwara management in cooking food for the langar.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Patna along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday.

The campaign, led by PM Modi, saw a sea of supporters, who had come to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads. Massive arrangements were made for the roadshow earlier, including barricades and tight security in place.
 
Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories. It holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

In 2019, NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ranveer Singh's biggest hit saw nationwide protest, director was assaulted, actor admitted trauma, film earned...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 4: Voting in 96 seats in 10 states/UT today; Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra in fray

Meet man, who was denied admission in IIT due to blindness, inspiration behind Rajkummar Rao’s film, now owns...

IPL 2024: Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal keep RCB's playoff hopes alive with 47-run win over Delhi Capitals

Meet Siddhartha Lal, the man who saved Royal Enfield, runs Rs 127000 crore company as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement