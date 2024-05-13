PM Modi wears turban, serves langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar, watch

PM Modi was seen wearing an orange colour turban while serving langar. The video of PM Modi's 'seva' has gone viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara in Bihar on Monday and served langar during his visit. PM Modi was also seen wearing an orange colour turban while serving langar. The video of PM Modi's 'seva' has gone viral.

In another video, PM Modi was seen helping the Gurdwara management in cooking food for the langar.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi serves langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/qhj5RuHTHh — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Patna along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday.

The campaign, led by PM Modi, saw a sea of supporters, who had come to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads. Massive arrangements were made for the roadshow earlier, including barricades and tight security in place.



Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories. It holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

In 2019, NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat.