Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tovino Thomas accused of stopping his film Vazhakku's release by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: 'The agenda of...'

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance’s ‘buyer’ now waits for RBI nod, wants Rs 80000000000…

Man in bizarre jeans dances to Tinku Jiya in crowded metro, viral video makes internet furious

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

Meet woman, an Indian, who travels in jets, owns luxurious home, Rolls Royce, not Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tovino Thomas accused of stopping his film Vazhakku's release by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: 'The agenda of...'

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance’s ‘buyer’ now waits for RBI nod, wants Rs 80000000000…

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

7 animals that can survive in extreme hot weather

7 snacks with more protein than eggs

7 fastest birds in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Tovino Thomas accused of stopping his film Vazhakku's release by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: 'The agenda of...'

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

Shreyas Talpade recalls how he felt bad when his film Kaun Pravin Tambe did not release in theatres: 'It deserved...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance’s ‘buyer’ now waits for RBI nod, wants Rs 80000000000…

Hinduja Group's IIHL is waiting for a nod from RBI to pledge 100% shares of Reliance Capital to raise Rs 8000 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 13, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

article-main
Anil Ambani and Ashok Hinduja
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital will soon have a new owner as IRDAI has given green signal to Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL) for the acquisition. To recall, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital secured a buyout offer of Rs 9650 crore from IIHL a few months ago. Hinduja Group’s firm has already received clearance from SEBI, CCI, IRDAI and RBI. Now as per a report by the Economic Times, IIHL is waiting for a nod from RBI to pledge 100% shares of Reliance Capital to raise Rs 8000 crore.

According to the report, the proceeds from the Rs 8000 crore loan will be used to pay lenders of Anil Ambani's erstwhile bankrupt Reliance Capital. RBI is reportedly evaluating the IIHL BFSI (India) proposal submitted in early May.

Previous reports suggested that Hinduja Group is reportedly in talks with three Japanese banks - Mizuho, SMBC and MUFG to borrow Rs 8000 crore to acquire Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital under the bankruptcy code. 

Hinduja Group aims to secure a Rs 8000 crore loan before the May 27 deadline set by a bankruptcy court to close the deal. Hinduja Group wants five year loans at an interest cost of 8-9% a year. The report suggests that Japanese banks will likely derive comfort from Reliance Capital's partnership with Nippon Life. For those who are unaware, the two together run a life insurance joint venture in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Family applauds and cheers as woman sends breakup text, viral video will make you laugh

Meet woman who cracked IIT, then cleared UPSC in first attempt, became IPS, took second attempt after a year and...

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

Meet superstar’s brother, who has 30 flops, no single hit in 23 years; is still worth Rs 500 crore, he is...

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement